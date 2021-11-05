Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top US Commander in S. Korea Hints OPCON Transfer Plan May be Adjusted

Written: 2021-11-04 14:13:08Updated: 2021-11-04 15:27:10

Top US Commander in S. Korea Hints OPCON Transfer Plan May be Adjusted

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. military commander in South Korea suggested that Seoul and Washington could adjust their plan for a conditions-based U.S. transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) to South Korea.

During a webinar on Thursday, Gen. Paul LaCamera, the chief of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, hinted at a time shift saying, "most plans never survive first contact." 

He added that as the allies move forward with the plan, they will adjust, without elaborating further.

There are three conditions to the transfer. The South Korean military should have the capability to lead the allied forces, the capacity to make initial responses to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, and the ability to manage the security environment.

LaCamera's latest remarks suggest there may be a widening gap between the allies, as Seoul hopes to set a detailed timeline for the transfer.

The issue is expected to dominate discussions when the allies hold their annual Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) in Seoul on December 2.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >