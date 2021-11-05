Temperatures to Drop From Monday, First Snow Forecast in Central Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures will drop sharply after Sunday, which is known as “Ipdong,” or the first day of winter according to the lunar calendar.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) Thursday, the central region may see this season's first snow early next week as a cold front is forecast to blanket most of the country.The cold front will bring heavy rain nationwide on Monday morning accompanied by heavy winds, thunder and lightning in some areas.The rain will continue through Wednesday, which is expected to turn to snow in some central regions, with a heavy snow advisory likely to be issued for mountainous areas in Gangwon Province.Temperatures will drop from Monday afternoon and the cold will last through the following Saturday with a morning low average of minus one degree, and a daytime low of eight degrees Celsius.