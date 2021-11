Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it will carefully decide COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to eleven after sufficient review.Kim Ki-nam of the government’s immunization council during Thursday's briefing said the recommendation will be based on the drug ministry's approval and overall analysis of the latest data, as well as cases in other countries.Kim stressed that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's approval must come first. The ministry currently recommends the Pfizer vaccine for those over 12.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded vaccine recommendations to five to eleven-year-olds on Wednesday, giving an emergency approval to the use of Pfizer vaccines on children.