Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean braille textbook developed by U.S. medical missionary Rosetta Sherwood Hall is expected to be designated a national cultural asset.The Rosetta Hall Korean braille book developed in 1897 used four-dot braille to write contents needed to learn Korean by punching holes with needles through thick, oil-soaked traditionally made papers known as "hanji."The book, which was used for visually impaired students at Pyongyang School founded by Rosetta Hall for disabled Koreans, is being touted as a historically valuable asset that laid the foundation for special education.The Cultural Heritage Administration plans to list the braille textbook as Korea's cultural asset after 30 days of evaluation by related committees.