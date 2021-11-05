Gov't Pushing to Set Profit Cap on Private Firms in Public-Civil Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is seeking ways to prevent private companies from racking up excessive gains from joint projects between the government and corporate sector, such as the controversy-ridden Seongnam land development project.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday, that it is drawing up measures to reinvest profits exceeding a set maximum rate back into the public sector, while setting a price cap on housing projects in which government funds make up over 50 percent of investment.Lawmakers have already proposed a bill limiting profits taken by private companies in such projects to six or ten percent of total costs, which will put on the agenda during a regular session of the National Assembly.The announcement comes amid rising calls for countermeasures against private firms reaping exorbitant amount of profit from public-private land development projects.