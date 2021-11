Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will additionally donate nearly 300-thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam.According to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, a flight carrying around 290-thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine departed Incheon International Airport the previous day and will arrive in Vietnam later in the day.The government already donated one-point-one million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the Southeast Asian country last month.South Korea also donated one million doses and 470-thouand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran and Thailand, respectively, last month.