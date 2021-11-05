Menu Content

Gov't Seeking to Address DEF Shortage amid China's Export Curbs

Written: 2021-11-04 19:10:38Updated: 2021-11-04 19:38:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office held a standing committee of the National Security Council on Thursday and discussed measures to address the shortage of diesel exhaust fluid caused by China’s export curbs. 

The participants including Senior Presidential Secretary for Economic Affairs Ahn Il-whan checked on the situations and pledged efforts to strengthen diplomatic discussions with related countries to ensure a stable supply. 

The Foreign Ministry also said it is seeking cooperation from Beijing through various bilateral diplomatic channels for China to speed up pre-tests on export products. 

The ministry’s spokesperson Choi Young-sam said South Korean diplomatic missions in China, including the South Korean Embassy, are also trying to help swiftly bring in Chinese diesel exhaust fluid on which South Korean companies have already signed deals. 

DEF is an emissions control liquid required by modern diesel engines.

Chinese exports of the key ingredient that goes into making the fluid accounts for two-thirds of all of South Korea’s imports, but China has mandated export inspections on the product, delaying shipments.
