Moon Holds Summit with Visegrad Group

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held a series of summit talks with four central European countries on Thursday during his state visit to Hungary.The president first held a summit with the leaders of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, known as the Visegrad Group or V4.In the meeting held in Budapest, Moon said that South Korea and the European countries will lead the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution if they combine the V4's basic science capabilities and Seoul's competitiveness in ICT and applied science.In a joint statement after the summit, the two sides said they agreed to deepen cooperation in the fields of science and technology to achieve a better digital and green transition.In particular, they plan to seek various ways to cooperate in energy and infrastructure, including in the hydrogen economy, in efforts to create new growth momentum to prepare for carbon neutrality.The leaders also reaffirmed the importance of resuming sustainable dialogue among all concerned parties, including through the full and expeditious implementation of previous inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea commitments.After the group summit, Moon held separate bilateral talks with the leaders of Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland. He held a summit with the Hungarian president on Wednesday.