State Department: US Remains Committed to Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed the need to maintain sanctions against North Korea after China and Russia's recent attempt to ease them.Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday in a press briefing that the U.S. "remains committed" to the sanctions regime and urged the North to refrain from provocation and join in dialogue.Price added that the U.S. calls on all UN members to fulfill their obligations under existing UN Security Council resolutions to limit the North's ability to acquire resources and technology needed to advance its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.The remarks come after China and Russia recently submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to lift certain sanctions against North Korea.Price repeated that the U.S. continues to seek sustained and serious diplomacy with the North, calling on Pyongyang to refrain from provocations and engage in discussions.He added that Washington's goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.