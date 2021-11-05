Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

State Department: US Remains Committed to Sanctions on N. Korea

Written: 2021-11-05 08:29:19Updated: 2021-11-05 13:22:30

State Department: US Remains Committed to Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed the need to maintain sanctions against North Korea after China and Russia's recent attempt to ease them. 

Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday in a press briefing that the U.S. "remains committed" to the sanctions regime and urged the North to refrain from provocation and join in dialogue. 

Price added that the U.S. calls on all UN members to fulfill their obligations under existing UN Security Council resolutions to limit the North's ability to acquire resources and technology needed to advance its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

The remarks come after China and Russia recently submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to lift certain sanctions against North Korea. 

Price repeated that the U.S. continues to seek sustained and serious diplomacy with the North, calling on Pyongyang to refrain from provocations and engage in discussions. 

He added that Washington's goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >