Moon Heads Home after European Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in headed home after a nine-day European tour, which included trips to Italy, Britain and Hungary.The president departed Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport on Thursday and is set to return home on Friday, Korea time.In a post on social media before the departure, Moon said in his summit with the leaders of the four Central European nations known as the Visegrad Group, they agreed to expand cooperation in science, technology, energy and infrastructure.Moon said that the agreement opened up a great new Eurasia route connecting Northeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Central Europe.During his visit to Italy, Moon met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and proposed a papal visit to North Korea. The pope responded positively to the proposal, saying he is willing should the North send an official invitation.The president then attended the G20 summit in Rome and reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to playing the role of a vaccine production hub to contribute to the equal and fast supply of COVID-19 vaccines.Moon then flew to Britain to attend the COP26 climate summit on Monday and Tuesday and declared South Korea's commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030.The president visited Hungary on Tuesday for a state visit for the last leg of his tour. He also held a summit with the leaders of the Visegrad Group, made up of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, in Budapest.