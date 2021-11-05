Menu Content

Economy

S. Korea Posts Current Account Surplus for 17th Month in Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted a current account surplus for the 17th consecutive month in September on the back of a record surplus in the transport account. 

According to tentative data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's current account surplus came to ten-point-07 billion U.S. dollars in September. 

It’s the 17th straight month a surplus has been logged since May last year but the amount decreased by 270 million dollars from a year ago. 

Exports rose by 14-point-five percent on-year to 56-point-four billion dollars, while imports jumped 26-point-three percent to 46-point-nine billion dollars.  

The service sector logged a deficit of 20 million dollars in September, but it narrowed from two-point-08 billion dollars a year earlier. 

Despite the deficit, the transport account surplus soared to a record two-point-06 billion dollars in September, a sharp increase from 290 million dollars a year earlier.
