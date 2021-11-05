Menu Content

Industry Minister to Visit US Next Week for Talks on Chips

Written: 2021-11-05 09:49:16Updated: 2021-11-05 11:02:54

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook will visit the United States next week as major chipmakers were requested to submit information on their chip businesses to the U.S. by Monday. 

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Minister Moon will stay in the U.S. for three days starting Tuesday. During the visit, he plans to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. 

They are expected to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations in industry and energy, and the pending issues of semiconductor supply chains and steel tariffs. 

In late September, the U.S. Department of Commerce asked major chip companies and automakers to voluntarily share business information by November 8 to address the global chip crisis. This followed President Joe Biden's executive order to strengthen America's supply chains for key products. 

South Korean chipmakers are reportedly preparing answers to the request in a way that does not reveal major trade secrets.
