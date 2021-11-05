Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 2,000 for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported more than two-thousand COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day on Friday, following the nation’s easing of social distancing early this week.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that two-thousand-344 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, raising the country's accumulative total to 375-thousand-464 cases.The daily tally, however, dropped by 138 from the previous day. Of the new cases, two-thousand-324 were local infections, while 20 were from overseas.The capital region accounted for 80-point-three percent of new local infections, reporting one-thousand-866 cases. Non-capital regions added 458.Amid growing deaths after eased restrictions, 20 were reported throughout Thursday, raising the death toll to two-thousand-936. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-78 percent.The nation is also seeing a rise in the number of critically ill patients this week, with the figure jumping 17 from the previous day to 382.