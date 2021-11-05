S. Korea, 40 Other Countries Agree on Phase-Out Plan for Coal Power Generation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and some 40 other countries have agreed on a mid- to long-term plan to gradually scrap coal power generation.Nations participating in the COP26 climate summit reached the agreement in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday, according to an official statement from the conference.Eighteen countries, including Poland, Vietnam and Chile, took part in an initiative to abandon coal for the first time.In the agreement, the countries vowed to immediately suspend investment toward new coal power generation and swiftly introduce clean energy. Advanced countries agreed to fully suspend coal power generation by the 2030s and developing countries by the 2040s.Some of the world's biggest coal-dependent countries, including Australia, China, India and the U.S., however, did not take part in the latest agreement.Greenpeace's delegation at COP26 expressed dissatisfaction over the agreement, saying that it still fell short of the ambition needed to phase out fuels in this critical decade.Also on Thursday, around 20 countries, including the U.S., pledged to end public financing for "unabated" fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of next year.