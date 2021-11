Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur has scored his fifth goal of the season.Son netted the goal in the first half of a Group G match of the Europa Conference League against Vitesse in London on Thursday, contributing to his team's 3-2 victory.With the latest win, Tottenham climbed to second in Group G.Thursday marked the first game for the Spurs to play under the leadership of Antonio Conte, who was appointed head coach earlier on Tuesday.Son is set to play in a Premier League match against Everton on Sunday.