Moon Arrives Home after European Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived home on Friday after a nine-day European tour, which included trips to Italy, Britain and Hungary.During his visit to Italy, Moon met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and proposed a papal visit to North Korea. The pope responded positively, saying he is willing should the North send an official invitation.The president then attended the G20 summit in Rome and reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to playing the role of a vaccine production hub to contribute to the equal and fast supply of COVID-19 vaccines.Moon then flew to Britain to attend the COP26 climate summit on Monday and Tuesday and declared South Korea's commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030.The president visited Hungary on Tuesday for a state visit for the last leg of his tour. He also held a summit with the leaders of the Visegrad Group, made up of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, in Budapest.