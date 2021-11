Photo : YONHAP News

Former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk has again denied allegations he attempted to cover up an investigation into alleged drug use by the label's singer-rapper Kim Han-bin, more widely known by his stage name B.I.Yang issued the stance Friday at the Seoul Central District Court during the first hearing in his trial.Earlier in May, Yang was indicted without physical detention on charges of threatening and coercing an informant who testified to police about Kim's alleged drug purchase in August 2016.Yang's legal counsel said while his client did meet with the informant, a K-pop trainee who at the time faced drug charges of her own, he neither threatened nor coerced her.Yang, who appeared in court for the first time regarding this case, said he agreed with his counsel when asked about his opinion by the judge.