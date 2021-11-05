S. Korea, Indonesia to Resume Talks on Overdue Payments in Fighter Jet Project

Photo : KBS News

The government will hold what could be the final round of negotiations with Indonesia next week regarding overdue payments for a joint project to develop the KF-21 Boramae, South Korea’s first domestically produced fighter jet.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Friday that officials from Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI), the country's sole aircraft maker, will resume working-level talks with defense officials in Indonesia.DAPA chief Kang Eun-ho is set to join the delegation, suggesting that the two sides could reach agreement on the matter.Indonesia agreed to shoulder 20 percent of the cost for the eight-point-eight-trillion-won project, in return for a prototype, transfer of technical information and production of 48 units.The Southeast Asian country, however, suspended payments in 2017, citing economic difficulties. Overdue payments currently stand at 704-point-one billion won.In April, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto agreed to resume negotiations during a visit to Seoul to attend a ceremony to unveil the fighter jet's first prototype.