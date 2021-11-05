Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, Indonesia to Resume Talks on Overdue Payments in Fighter Jet Project

Written: 2021-11-05 12:13:38Updated: 2021-11-05 13:21:26

S. Korea, Indonesia to Resume Talks on Overdue Payments in Fighter Jet Project

Photo : KBS News

The government will hold what could be the final round of negotiations with Indonesia next week regarding overdue payments for a joint project to develop the KF-21 Boramae, South Korea’s first domestically produced fighter jet.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Friday that officials from Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI), the country's sole aircraft maker, will resume working-level talks with defense officials in Indonesia.

DAPA chief Kang Eun-ho is set to join the delegation, suggesting that the two sides could reach agreement on the matter.

Indonesia agreed to shoulder 20 percent of the cost for the eight-point-eight-trillion-won project, in return for a prototype, transfer of technical information and production of 48 units.

The Southeast Asian country, however, suspended payments in 2017, citing economic difficulties. Overdue payments currently stand at 704-point-one billion won.

In April, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto agreed to resume negotiations during a visit to Seoul to attend a ceremony to unveil the fighter jet's first prototype.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >