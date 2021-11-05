Pres. Office Launches Task Force to Resolve Urea Water Solution Shortage

The presidential office launched a task force of presidential secretaries on Friday to seek ways to secure a stable supply of urea water solution, a key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.
The task force will be headed by An Il-whan, the senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, and consist of secretaries from the offices of the president and national security.
Park Soo-hyun, the senior public communication secretary, said the group will establish a comprehensive response system working side by side with the ministries of economy, industry, transport, agriculture, environment and foreign affairs.
South Korea relies heavily on China for the agent, with about two-thirds of imports coming from the neighboring country.
However, China's shipment restrictions stemming from a trade row with Australia now has South Korea facing a supply disruption and soaring prices.