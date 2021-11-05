Pres. Office Launches Task Force to Resolve Urea Water Solution Shortage

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office launched a task force of presidential secretaries on Friday to seek ways to secure a stable supply of urea water solution, a key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.The task force will be headed by An Il-whan, the senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, and consist of secretaries from the offices of the president and national security.Park Soo-hyun, the senior public communication secretary, said the group will establish a comprehensive response system working side by side with the ministries of economy, industry, transport, agriculture, environment and foreign affairs.South Korea relies heavily on China for the agent, with about two-thirds of imports coming from the neighboring country.However, China's shipment restrictions stemming from a trade row with Australia now has South Korea facing a supply disruption and soaring prices.