Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Pres. Office Launches Task Force to Resolve Urea Water Solution Shortage

Written: 2021-11-05 13:06:37Updated: 2021-11-05 14:09:47

Pres. Office Launches Task Force to Resolve Urea Water Solution Shortage

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office launched a task force of presidential secretaries on Friday to seek ways to secure a stable supply of urea water solution, a key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.

The task force will be headed by An Il-whan, the senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, and consist of secretaries from the offices of the president and national security.

Park Soo-hyun, the senior public communication secretary, said the group will establish a comprehensive response system working side by side with the ministries of economy, industry, transport, agriculture, environment and foreign affairs.

South Korea relies heavily on China for the agent, with about two-thirds of imports coming from the neighboring country.

However, China's shipment restrictions stemming from a trade row with Australia now has South Korea facing a supply disruption and soaring prices.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >