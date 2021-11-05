DP Candidate Reiterates Call to Expand COVID-19 Compensation, Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung reiterated his call to expand state COVID-19 compensation for small businesses and offer a new round of relief payouts.Marking Small Business Day, Lee posted on social media Friday that providing special compensation for sacrifices made by businesses amid social distancing is a state duty and shows respect to the public.The candidate called to raise the minimum compensation and include those who suffered losses despite not being subject to the government's shutdown orders.Stressing that placing priority on livelihood issues is a part of his political belief, Lee said he will not back down nor compromise with opposition from financial authorities.Tensions between Lee and the government, sparked by the candidate's repeated calls for additional relief payouts, are likely to escalate after the candidate reaffirmed his resolve to extend both programs.