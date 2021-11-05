Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Candidate Reiterates Call to Expand COVID-19 Compensation, Relief Payouts

Written: 2021-11-05 13:27:28Updated: 2021-11-05 17:14:07

DP Candidate Reiterates Call to Expand COVID-19 Compensation, Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung reiterated his call to expand state COVID-19 compensation for small businesses and offer a new round of relief payouts.

Marking Small Business Day, Lee posted on social media Friday that providing special compensation for sacrifices made by businesses amid social distancing is a state duty and shows respect to the public.

The candidate called to raise the minimum compensation and include those who suffered losses despite not being subject to the government's shutdown orders.

Stressing that placing priority on livelihood issues is a part of his political belief, Lee said he will not back down nor compromise with opposition from financial authorities.

Tensions between Lee and the government, sparked by the candidate's repeated calls for additional relief payouts, are likely to escalate after the candidate reaffirmed his resolve to extend both programs.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >