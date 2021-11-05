Poll: Nearly 60% of S. Koreans Want Opposition Candidate to Win Presidency

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent poll found that nearly six out of ten South Koreans think an opposition candidate should be elected president next year.In Gallup Korea's poll of one-thousand adults from Tuesday to Thursday, 57 percent of respondents said an opposition candidate should be elected.This compares to 33 percent, who said the ruling party candidate should be elected to continue the current administration. Eleven percent didn’t answer.While those supporting a change jumped five percentage points from a month earlier, those supporting the status quo fell two percentage points, with the gap widening to 24 percentage points.Among moderates, 61 percent called for a change in administration, up from 54 percent a month ago.Asked about their choice among candidates from all parties, 26 percent picked ruling Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung, followed by the main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) primary contender Yoon Seok-youl with 24 percent. The PPP's Hong Joon-pyo garnered 15 percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.