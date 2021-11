Photo : YONHAP News

Nighttime alcohol consumption along the Han River in Seoul will be permitted from Monday.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Friday, a ban on drinking in parks along the Han River from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., introduced in July amid heightened social distancing, will be lifted at 12 a.m. Monday.The decision comes in line with the nation's transition to living with COVID-19 and in consideration of seasonal factors.Private gatherings, however, will be limited to a maximum of ten people, with up to 99 people allowed to attend rallies and other public events.City officials, meanwhile, will continue to observe for adherence to basic quarantine rules, such as wearing masks.