Photo : YONHAP News

The government has asked South Koreans in Ethiopia to evacuate to a safe country amid rising security concerns over its escalating civil war in the African nation.The foreign ministry on Friday raised the travel alert on all areas of Ethiopia to the second-highest in its four-tier scheme, advising departure from the country.The ministry urged citizens who were planning to travel to Ethiopia to delay or cancel their trips and Koreans residing in the country to seek shelter elsewhere unless they have an urgent reason to stay.It said it will continue to monitor developments and consider further raising the travel alert if necessary.The strongest advisory is a recommendation on immediate evacuation and an outright travel ban.