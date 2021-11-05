Yoon Seok-youl Elected PPP's Presidential Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has won the presidential nomination of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).At a party convention Friday, the PPP unveiled the outcome of its presidential primary, declaring Yoon the winner.He grabbed 47-point-85 percent of votes cast in polls of party members and the general public carried out this week. Rep. Hong Joon-pyo garnered 41-point-five percent.The 60-year-old stepped down as top prosecutor in March and entered politics, becoming the main opposition party’s presidential candidate in just eight months.In his acceptance speech, Yoon promised to bring about a transfer of power and root out corrupt factions, specifically mentioning the scandal surrounding the Seongnam development project. He also pledged to unify the public and reform established politics.Yoon said the presidential election will be a fight between himself representing common sense and the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung, who stands for absurdity.Current contenders in the presidential race also include the Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung and People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo.