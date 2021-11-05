Domestic Prosecutors Again Seek Death Penalty for Adoptive Mother of Toddler

Prosecutors are again seeking the death penalty for a mother charged with abusing her adoptive child, which eventually led to the toddler's death.



In the final appeal hearing at Seoul High Court on Friday, the prosecution demanded capital punishment for the mother, identified only by her family name of Jang, along with other stipulations such as a ban on working at child-related facilities for ten years.



For her husband, prosecutors upheld their previous demand for seven and a half years in prison, as well as employment restrictions.



Jang was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year for causing the death of her 16-month-old girl named Jung-in. Her husband was sentenced to five years for aiding and abetting.



Prosecutors, however, said a life sentence was too lenient, considering the frequency and gravity of the abuse of a defenseless infant. While admitting to the abuse, Jang argues that she didn’t intend to kill the child.



The high court will deliver its rulings for the couple on November 26.