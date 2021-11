Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said another round of universal COVID-19 relief payouts should be debated at length in parliament.Attending a Q&A session at the National Assembly special committee on budget and accounts on Friday, Kim mentioned the considerable toll on the government after providing cash handouts to all citizens.He said whether universal relief is the right choice should undergo a thorough review because at the end of the day, the funds come from the taxpayers themselves.The idea has been proposed multiple times by ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.