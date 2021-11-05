Yoon Seok-youl Wins 58% of PPP Members' Votes, Hong Joon-pyo Takes 35%

Photo : YONHAP News

Party members’ votes were the deciding factor for Yoon Seok-youl becoming the main opposition People Power Party’s presidential candidate.According to the party on Friday, the former prosecutor-general received around 210-thousand, or 57-point-eight percent, of the votes cast by PPP members, as opposed to Representative Hong Joon-pyo, who garnered around 126-thousand votes, or 34-point-eight percent, by fellow party members.In the ballot open to the public, on the other hand, 48-point-two percent of the votes went to Hong, while Yoon settled for 37-point-nine percent.By combining the two 50-50, Yoon defeated his biggest in-party rival by 47-point-85 percent by 41-point-five percent to become the party’s final choice. Sixty-three-point-89 percent of the PPP members attended the primary, marking a record high turnout since the current election system was introduced in 2011.Those in their 50s and older, who account for the majority of the conservative party membership, likely favored the often outspoken Yoon over veteran five-term lawmaker Hong, who was popular among younger conservatives.A senior official of the PPP said winning the support of those in their 20s and 30s will be a key task for the party leading in the run up to the presidential election slated for March 2022.