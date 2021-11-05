Menu Content

Written: 2021-11-05 18:56:18Updated: 2021-11-05 20:04:14

US Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will visit South Korea for the first time since taking office. 

The U.S. Department of State said in a statement on Thursday that Kritenbrink will embark on his first Asian tour next week. He will first visit Japan between Sunday and Wednesday and then South Korea between Wednesday and Friday. 

The department said Kritenbrink will meet with government officials during his visits and reaffirm Washington’s commitment to its allies. 

It said he will also emphasize the importance of bilateral and trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

During his stay in Seoul, the U.S. assistant secretary is expected to hold discussions with his South Korean counterpart Yeo Seung-bae and other senior officials. Issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, such as measures to resume the U.S.-North Korea dialogue, as well as the South Korea-U.S. alliance will likely be on the agenda during the talks.
