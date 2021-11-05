DP Congratulates and Slams PPP's Presidential Candidate at Same Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has toned down its congratulations for ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl after the main opposition People Power Party elected him as its presidential candidate.In a written briefing on Friday, DP’s chief spokesperson Koh Yong-jin conveyed a congratulatory message to Yoon, noting that Yoon officially began his political career just four months ago.Koh was quick to add, however, that numerous suspicions surround Yoon, warning if at least one of the suspicions turns out to be true, it will disqualify him as a presidential candidate.The DP spokesperson argued the ongoing investigations regarding those suspicions could be protracted or distorted due to his influence as a former top prosecutor or a potential future president, and urged him to actively cooperate with investigators to be cleared of the suspicions.Meanwhile, DP’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung also congratulated Yoon for becoming the PPP's candidate and hoped that the two will engage each other not in political bickering but in competitors in good faith to better the public lives and bring hope to the nation.