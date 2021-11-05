Menu Content

Politics

Rivals Accept Yoon's Election as PPP Presidential Candidate

Written: 2021-11-05 19:28:53Updated: 2021-11-05 20:06:57

Rivals Accept Yoon's Election as PPP Presidential Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

Former contenders of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl in the main opposition People Power Party’s primary, including his closest opponent Hong Joon-pyo, have conceded to Yoon as the party’s presidential candidate. 

Hong, who finished in a close second by garnering 41-point-five percent of the votes, immediately accepted the results during the national convention on Friday. 

Congratulating Yoon for winning the election, the veteran five-term lawmaker said he fulfilled his duties in raising interest in the party's primary and asked the public and party members to work together to bring about a change in administration. 

Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min and former Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong, who finished in a distant third and fourth, respectively, also conceded their campaigns and stressed harmony and unity among party members to win the presidential election.
