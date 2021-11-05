COVID-19 Cases Above 2,000 for 4th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea reported more than two thousand COVID-19 cases for a fourth day on Friday as South Korea started transitioning to normal life six days ago.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that two-thousand-248 infections were confirmed throughout Friday, including 29 from overseas.The number of critically ill patients has risen by 29 in a day to 411, marking the first time the tally has topped 400 since late August.Twenty more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-956. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent.The capital region accounts for more than 78 percent of new cases including 912 in Seoul and 687 in Gyeonggi Province.On the vaccine front, 76-point-five percent of the population and nearly 90 percent of people 18 and older are fully vaccinated.Eighty-point-eight percent of the population and 92-point-six percent of those 18 and above have received at least one dose.