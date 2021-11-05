Foreign Media Highlight Yoon's Election as PPP Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign news outlets also reported Yoon Seok-youl's election as the presidential candidate of South Korea's main opposition party.Reuters said that Yoon, who served as prosecutor-general until March, had the backing of party insiders despite being a political novice.It said he had topped polls even before launching his presidential bid thanks in part to his image as a staunch prosecutor and high-profile investigations into corruption scandals involving former President Park and current President Moon's aides.But the report said Yoon's popularity has sagged in recent months as he showed a lack of understanding and experience and became embroiled in scandals of his own, including corruption allegations involving his family.Bloomberg said that South Korea's conservatives picked as their presidential candidate an ex-lawman who had launched probes into President Moon's government.It also noted that Yoon has been in hot water recently with remarks that seemed to defend former President Chun Doo-hwan, who brutally suppressed a pro-democracy movement.The Associated Press said the ex-prosecutor will be in a tight race with the liberal ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung in the March election over rising home prices and economic inequality.