Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold an economic strategy meeting Sunday to discuss the U.S. information request on chipmakers and the short supply of diesel exhaust fluid.The meeting will be chaired by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.One official said the industry ministry is trying to address the shortage of urea water solution, a fluid used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.The U.S. government's request that global chipmakers hand over supply chain information on orders, inventory and sales by Monday will also likely be discussed as the government will seek ways to lessen the pressure on Korean firms.The strategy meeting is a recently launched ministerial consultation channel to tackle issues related to the economy, technology and security.