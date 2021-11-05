Yoon Visits Garak Market, Opposes Universal Relief Payout

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl, in his first appointment as nominee, visited a traditional market in Seoul's Songpa district on Saturday.Speaking to reporters, Yoon said that Garak Market is a close part of local residents' lives as they buy produce here. He also interacted with vendors who told him sales have not been good lately.Yoon also expressed opposition to his rival and ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung's proposal of providing another round of universal COVID-19 relief funds.He said compensation for pandemic restrictions should focus on losses suffered by the self-employed and small business owners.Next week, Yoon will visit Gwangju and Bongha Village in South Gyeongsang Province after paying his respects at the Seoul National Cemetery on Monday.In Gwangju, he is expected to deliver a message of apology for his comments that appeared to defend former President Chun Doo-hwan, who brutally suppressed the Gwangju democratic uprising.At Bongha Village, the former top prosecutor will pay his respects at the grave of former President Roh Moo-hyun.