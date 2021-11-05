Blinken to Host Virtual Ministerial Meeting on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a virtual meeting with his counterparts next Wednesday to discuss a joint response to the pandemic.Blinken said in a statement Friday the pandemic requires global action and continued focus and he will convene a virtual COVID-19 ministerial meeting on November 10.He said foreign ministers must play a central role in bringing the pandemic to an end and preparing for the future.Blinken said the meeting will discuss efforts to accelerate vaccine equity and the need for sustainable financing and also assess the role of enhanced regional collaboration and coordinated political leadership in preparedness and response.Some 20 countries including South Korea are expected to take part.President Joe Biden hosted a virtual global vaccine summit in September, which President Moon Jae-in also attended.Blinken said the upcoming meeting also aims to establish a platform where foreign ministers meet regularly to discuss global health security.