IAEA to Inspect Japan's Monitoring Ability ahead of Water Release

Written: 2021-11-06 13:21:06Updated: 2021-11-06 14:00:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will hold its regular onsite inspection of the marine environment near the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan, following Japan's decision to release radioactive water from the plant into the ocean.

According to the Japanese foreign ministry, IAEA inspectors will next week take samples of seawater and ocean soil as well as seafood to see if Japan's radiation monitoring has been properly conducted.

In an effort to raise transparency ahead of the water discharge set to begin in 2023, Tokyo has allowed the participation of South Korean, German and French agencies in this year's IAEA inspection.

As Seoul and Beijing protest the discharge, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has stressed that it's most important to assure neighboring countries the released water will pose no threat.
