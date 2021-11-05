Minister Defends Customized Relief as More Effective

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has expressed clear opposition to the idea of another universal COVID-19 relief payout proposed by ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.Hong criticized Gyeonggi Province's provision of funds to all citizens, saying it would've been better if the central government's decision was respected, though he added the move was not against the law.Lee was governor of Gyeonggi until he won the party's nomination.The minister's latest remarks come from a policy inquiry held at the National Assembly's budget committee on Friday.Regarding the proposed universal relief, Hong said state compensation for business losses which began to roll out from October 27 comes first and should be the focus.He said customized support for those in need is more effective than universal handouts.Responding to claims that Lee's camp was even mentioning a disbandment of the finance ministry, Hong said the ministry and its employees will continue to serve the country and the people through policy making decisions.