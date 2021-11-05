Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Stay over 2,000 for 5th Day

Written: 2021-11-07 10:04:41Updated: 2021-11-07 12:01:53

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported more than two thousand COVID-19 cases for a fifth consecutive day as the nation started transitioning to normal life a week ago.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that two-thousand-224 infections were confirmed throughout Saturday, raising the country's accumulative total to 379-thousand-935.

The daily tally slightly decreased from the previous day but marks a rise of 163 from a week ago.

Of the new cases, two-thousand-204 were local transmissions, while 20 were from overseas.

The capital region accounted for 77-point-one percent of local infections, reporting one-thousand-699 cases. Non-capital regions added 505 cases.

Eleven more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-967. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent.

The number of critically ill patients dropped by six to 405.
