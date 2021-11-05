Kyodo: Japanese Nuke Envoy Called War-ending Declaration 'Premature'

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reportedly voiced disapproval of a proposal by South Korea to declare a formal end to the Korean War, calling it "premature."Japan's Kyodo News issued the report on Saturday quoting diplomatic sources.Top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan held a meeting last month in Washington, the first such meeting since the launch of the Fumio Kishida administration.In the meeting, Takehiro Funakoshi, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, reportedly said it is "premature" to discuss the proposal, citing that North Korea has repeatedly test-fired missiles.The report said that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim did not argue the pros and cons of the proposal during the meeting.Kyodo said that the Kishida regime is concerned that a preceding conciliatory move would complicate Tokyo's position for resolving the issue of past abductions by North Korea of Japanese citizens, and the North Korean nuclear development when Pyongyang repeatedly launches missiles.