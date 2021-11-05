KCNA: N. Korea Conducts Artillery Fire Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly conducted an artillery fire drill to boost the country's defense capabilities.The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that mechanized troops held an "artillery fire competition" the previous day.The KCNA said that the drills come at a time when the enthusiasm for intensive training prevails throughout the Korean People's Army with the aim of strengthening the state defense capabilities.It added the competition was held to inspect how the mechanized troops have conducted drills in order to increase their mobile artillery combat capabilities.The drills were reportedly guided by Pak Jong-chon, a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the ruling Workers' Party. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the event.The artillery drill come as North Korea is accusing the international community for its "double standard" and only criticizing Pyongyang's military drills.