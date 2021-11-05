Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

KCNA: N. Korea Conducts Artillery Fire Drill

Written: 2021-11-07 12:20:13Updated: 2021-11-07 13:54:27

KCNA: N. Korea Conducts Artillery Fire Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly conducted an artillery fire drill to boost the country's defense capabilities.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that mechanized troops held an "artillery fire competition" the previous day.

The KCNA said that the drills come at a time when the enthusiasm for intensive training prevails throughout the Korean People's Army with the aim of strengthening the state defense capabilities.

It added the competition was held to inspect how the mechanized troops have conducted drills in order to increase their mobile artillery combat capabilities.

The drills were reportedly guided by Pak Jong-chon, a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the ruling Workers' Party. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the event.

The artillery drill come as North Korea is accusing the international community for its "double standard" and only criticizing Pyongyang's military drills.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >