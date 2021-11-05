Moon Orders Aides to Work to Expand Exchanges with Visegrad Group

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reportedly ordered his aides to work to expand exchanges with four central European countries following his recent trip to Europe.Park Soo-hyun, presidential secretary for public communication, revealed the presidential order on a Facebook post on Sunday.During his trip to Europe last week, President Moon held a summit with the leaders of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, known as the Visegrad Group or V4.After the trip, Moon reportedly told his top aides that businesses are well aware of the vitality of the V4, but the general public of South Korea and the media seem to be unfamiliar.Moon said the government should provide more information about the countries and enhance cooperation and solidarity with them in order to contribute to national interests, noting the dynamic growth of the countries.The president stressed that South Korea needs to put more weight on the V4 nations, ordering his aides to compile related data carefully to ensure this policy keynote will continue into his succeeding government.