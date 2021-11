Photo : YONHAP News

The prices of instant noodles or "ramyeon" increased at the fastest pace in nearly 13 years in October.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the price of instant noodles soared eleven percent in October from a year earlier.The rise is the largest on-year gain since February 2009, when the price jumped 14-point-three percent on-year.South Korea's major noodles makers, including Nongshim and Samyang Foods, began raising their prices in August, citing hikes in raw materials such as flour and palm oil.The country's consumer price index of processed foods, including ramyeon, came to 109-point-89 in October, up three-point-one percent from a year earlier. It marks the largest growth since November 2014, when it grew three-point-three percent.