Gov't to Discuss Urea Shortage, US Info Request

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold an economic strategy meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss the United States information request on chipmakers and the short supply of diesel exhaust fluid.The Ministry of Finance and Economy said the high-level government meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, will discuss major economic issues.The key item for the meeting is a shortage of urea solution, a fluid used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.South Korea is heavily dependent on China in the supply of the fluid, and China recently tightened its exports due to a shortage of coal.The Seoul government has been asking China to expedite its export procedure, while seeking to import urea from other countries.The strategy meeting is also likely to discuss the U.S. government's request that global chipmakers hand over supply chain information on orders, inventory and sales by Monday.