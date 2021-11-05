S. Korea to Begin Administering Booster Shots for J&J Vaccine Recipients

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots for some one-point-four million recipients of Johnson and Johnson's one-shot Janssen vaccine from Monday.Most of the eligible people will be given the Moderna vaccine for booster shots, with Pfizer and Janssen vaccines also available for those who want the vaccines.The state vaccination task force is recommending that the recipients of the Janssen vaccine get booster shots as soon as it is available from two months after the completion of vaccination in light of higher COVID-19 infection rates among them.Additional shots for people in their 50s and priority groups including health workers and people with underlying illnesses are administered from six months after the completion of vaccination.The vaccination for these people will take place from November 15.