Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't to Import 20,000 Liters of Urea Water Solution from Australia This Week

Written: 2021-11-08 08:46:23Updated: 2021-11-08 10:34:23

Gov't to Import 20,000 Liters of Urea Water Solution from Australia This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to import 20-thousand liters of urea water solution, an additive used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions, from Australia this week. 

The government announced the decision on Sunday after a high-level economic strategy meeting chaired by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki. It plans to mobilize military aircraft to swiftly bring in the shipment.

However, 20-thousand liters is not enough to satisfy daily demand and the government plans to seek consultation with Vietnam and other urea producers to explore ways to import thousands of tons within this year. 

The government will continue diplomatic discussions asking China to speed up its customs clearances for orders that were supposed to be shipped into South Korea under existing contracts. 

In addition, the government plans to crack down on market manipulation such as hoarding and marking up prices.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >