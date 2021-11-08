Menu Content

Gov’t to Expand High-Level Communication with US on Chip Supply Chain

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to expand high-level communication with the United States to enhance the cooperative partnership in ensuring stable semiconductor supply chains. 

The government announced the decision after an economic strategy meeting on Sunday, a day before the deadline by which the U.S. government asked major chipmakers to submit information to address the global chip shortage. 

The government discussed responses to the U.S. request in the meeting chaired by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.

The government said it has been conveying its position to the U.S. government regarding the matter and that after the Monday deadline, it will further strengthen the partnership through high-level communication.

In late September, the U.S. Commerce Department asked global semiconductor manufacturers to submit supply chain information, including inventory data and clients, by November 8. This triggered concern that trade secrets could be leaked. 

Major chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are said to have yet to submit the data.
