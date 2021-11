Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is reportedly among the nations invited to the Summit of Democracy to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next month.Biden will host the virtual summit for leaders from government, civil society and the private sector on December 9 and 10.Reuters said on Sunday that from Asia, the U.S. invited its allies South Korea and Japan, but not Thailand and Vietnam.Invited countries reportedly include mature democracies such as France and Sweden, as well as the Philippines and Poland, which have recently seen democratic backsliding.The Summit for Democracy, one of Biden's key election pledges, is aimed at bringing together leaders to defend against authoritarianism, address fighting and corruption, and advance respect for human rights, according to the State Department.