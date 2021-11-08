Menu Content

Ruling Party to Form Task Force to Tackle Urea Water Solution Shortage

Written: 2021-11-08 09:34:43Updated: 2021-11-08 13:46:23

Ruling Party to Form Task Force to Tackle Urea Water Solution Shortage

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss ways to deal with the shortage of urea water solution, an additive used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.

The party held the meeting chaired by its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung at the National Assembly and decided to consider calling on China to ease its export restrictions and review mass imports by the government.

It also decided to set up a task force led by Rep. Lee Hack-young to discuss measures to address the shortage. 

Presidential candidate Lee, who convened the meeting, urged the government to diversify its import channels and crack down on hoarding.

Meanwhile, DP Chairman Song Young-gil said at an event earlier on Sunday that he met with Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming that morning to discuss the matter. 

Song said he is contacting Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Russia as well, adding that he will do his best to come up with solutions next week.
