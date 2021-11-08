Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 2,000

Written: 2021-11-08 10:00:09Updated: 2021-11-08 11:31:29

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 2,000

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities reported one-thousand-760 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, falling below two-thousand for the first time in about a week.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new cases raised the country's accumulative total to 381-thousand-694.

The daily tally fell by over 460 from the previous day apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend. 

The figure is expected to rise well above two-thousand by midweek amid increased travel and gatherings following eased restrictions. 

Of the new cases, one-thousand-733 were local transmissions, while 27 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for 77 percent of local infections, reporting one-thousand-335 cases. Non-capital regions added 398 cases. 

Thirteen more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-980. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by four to 409.
