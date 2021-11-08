Gov't Mulls Providing Urea Water Solution from Military Stockpile

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is considering using a military stockpile of the urea water solution amid a shortage of the additive used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.The Defense Ministry said Monday that it is discussing with related ministries ways to temporarily loan parts of the military’s stockpile to the private sector.The ministry said the exact amount that will be provided has yet to be finalized. The solution drawn from the stockpile is likely to first be provided to urgent areas instead of ordinary trucks.The Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps are said to have in store months-worth of urea water solution needed to power new diesel vehicles.The military assessed that its key operations would not be affected even if parts of its urea water solution stockpile are provided to the private sector.Meanwhile, the Korea National Police Agency ordered police stations across the nation to first dispatch gasoline or eco-friendly cars instead of diesel vehicles as part of efforts to be ready for a prolonged shortage.